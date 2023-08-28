Elaine Sheppard, 89

SHEPPARD

Elaine C. Sheppard, of Clarkston, passed away at home on Aug. 27, 2023 at the age of 89.

Wife of Elmer for 67 years, mother of Mark (Brenda) Sheppard, Thad Sheppard, Paul (Symantha Heath) Sheppard, and Cristina (Scott) Sheppard-Decius, grammy of Gabrielle (Brian), Nolan, Brandon, Nathan (Ricardo), Anastasia, Isabella, Genevieve, and Maximus, great-grandma of Austin and Braiden, sister-in-law of Dianne Duffy, and had many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents Edward and Julia Duffy and brother Edward Duffy.

Elaine enjoyed golfing and bowling, having served on the board of their leagues. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed downhill skiing with family and loved dancing, especially with Elmer.

She will be remembered as the ultimate hostess, entertaining and planning many family celebrations.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral service is Friday, Sept. 1, at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment pending at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

