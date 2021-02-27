Elmer Moore, 86

Elmer D. “Bud” Moore, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at home on February 24, 2021 at the age of 86.

He was born August 20, 1934.

Survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley, father of Joseph (Debbie) Moore, Karie Gaddis and Kathy “Katie” (Troy) Blanton, grandpa of Melissa (Nick) Harris, Pamela Moore, Casey (Hanna) Blanton and Jonathin (Ashley) Irwin, great-grandpa of Kaylee, Emilee, Dylan, Austin, Logan and Tessa.

Preceded in death by his parents Pursa Moore and Estell Cromwell, his granddaughter Jennifer Lynn Moore and his siblings Lonnie Moore, John Moore, Ruthie Bagwell, Pursa Moore Jr. and Inez Lenderman.

Bud had worked for Pontiac Motors, Porter’s Orchard and Price Brothers Company. He was a Tigers baseball fan and could recite many statistics.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Sunday, February 28 from 3-5 p.m. with 25 people at a time rotating/masks required. Funeral service is Monday, March 1 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.

