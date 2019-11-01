Ernest H. THOMPSON

THOMPSON, Ernest H. “Ernie” of St. Clair, formerly of Clarkston; passed away October 31, 2019; age 91. Loving husband of Phyllis for 73 years. Beloved father of Joyce (Phil) Smith, Karen (Gary) Irish, Gregory Thompson, Debra (the late Troy) Culver and Jill (the late Joe) Borel. Preceded in death by his son Lawrence “Jack” Thompson. Proud grandfather of 29, great grandfather of 49 and great great grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Kay (the late Philip) Alfano. Ernie was the former Owner and President of Thompson Oil, Pontiac. Memorials may be made to Griswold Street Baptist Church, Port Huron. Private arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com