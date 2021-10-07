Ethan Ledbetter, 17

The world has lost a young man who had so much to offer, way too soon.

Ethan Ledbetter, born on Feburary 1, 2004, in Arizona, adopted on October 1, 2007, passed away on Thursday September 30, 2021.

Ethan leaves behind a brokenhearted family and grieving friends who hoped for so much more for him, knowing he had incredible things to offer. He was deeply loved but struggled to believe it and trust those who loved him and were trying to help him navigate life.

Ethan is survived by his parents Dan and Joanne Ledbetter, older sister Renee, and younger sister Rachel as well as his birth mother Tiersa Ellery. Also survived by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Judy Hensler, of Springfield Township, and their children Steve Hensler (Lisa Hensler) and cousin Nate Hensler, aunt MaryKay Hurt (Jeffrey Hurt) and cousin Addison Hurt, Ethan’s paternal grandmother Alma Ledbetter of Goleta, Calif., and her daughters Leane Ledbetter, Lynette Ledbetter, cousins Gabe and Emma Sauerborn.

Renee, Rachel and Ethan spent their early childhood in Garden Grove Calif., until the family moved to Davisburg in December of 2010. Ethan attended Springfield Plains Elementary and Sashabaw Middle School before going to school out of state to study and receive greater support for the things he struggled with.

Ethan was many things – a very complex guy – and some things we will remember most were his love for small children, and his desire to serve others. He was always stepping in as the big brother, the protector, and offering to be a human jungle gym for any rambunctious climbers. He was a very good cook, which was great, as he also had quite the big appetite. He was into working out, playing basketball, being fit through lifting weights, punching the heavy bag, and working for a landscape crew as it kept him active.

His kindness and desire to rescue those in need extended to animals as well – he was so proud to tell us about the rescue horse he was responsible for at school in Utah. Jax, our newest little kitten, is now living life to the fullest with the Ledbetter’s because Ethan found him stranded behind a strip mall and made a desperate call to his mom to come save this tiny guy.

Other fun experiences with him were trips to Cedar Point, camping with friends, hiking the canyons in Utah and Arizona, eating really good food, shopping at Van’s, Zumies, and watching John Wick movies with his dad. He also enjoyed going outside and skateboarding with his little sister and friends – though he liked to “borrow” Rachel’s skateboard.

His mom and sister Rachel loved his big hugs dearly. Ethan always enjoyed deeper conversations with Rachel and tried to be his best self for her. He had a knack for serving others, and recently participated in a service project at the Life Challenge campus in Detroit and the Top Shot fundraiser hosted by his church, Bridgewood of Clarkston.

Ethan loved to listen to music. At least once a week he would come to Renee asking what her favorite songs were at the time. She would always give him a list of new playlists or songs she’d find.

“I remember this one specific day I gave him one of my favorite EDM songs, and instead of playing it on his headphones, he played it on his phone at the loudest volume and we just danced (and or headbanged LOL). It was honestly one of the most genuine and my most favorite memory with him. I remember we just danced for a solid 10 minutes in the living room.”

We will miss you Ethan, and we know that Jesus met you the moment you left this world. His grace and mercy are enveloping you and we rejoice knowing you are overwhelmed with the love of God and the joy of being in His presence now, and forever more.

A memorial service honoring the life of Ethan will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 at 5 p.m. at Bridgewood Church, 6765 Rattalee Lake Road, Clarkston. Please consider a donation in Ethan’s name to the House of Providence.

To send a condolence to the family, go to www.villagefh.com.