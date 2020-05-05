Everest senior students get drive-by well wishes

“Thank you so much for the senior drive by. It made me cry. So grateful that you have made extra effort to make this beautiful senior class feel loved. My heart is full.” Kristen Nichols, mother of senior Annelise James, said in a message she sent to faculty members after the senior drive by on Friday, May 1.

Students had a day off from distance learning on Friday, May 1, in the schools effort to recognize the many non-instructional days that are part of the end of the school and to provide time for families to spend time together. It was also the day after the seniors final day of classes. Nearly 20 Everest faculty and staff members met up to spend their day visiting seniors home throughout the day, dropping off Class of 2020 signs at each home. Sir Edmund, the school’s mascot, and principal Greg Reichert worked together to put the sign in each family’s yard.



From Clarkston to Oxford, Ortonville, Davisburg, Grand Blanc, Highland, and Bloomfield Hills, the caravan of vehicles traveled honking and waving to seniors and their families.

The seniors received an email in advance letting them know that Sir Edmund would be stopping by. However, the visit came as a total surprise to senior Kate Funke who had been studying abroad in Italy at the time schools closed and therefore did not receive the email notification. She hadn’t seen her teachers since early January. “That was the best thing ever. Thank you so much!” Kate wrote in a message.

Families were notified when the caravan was en route. Many Mountaineer families were out in their driveways waiting to greet their visitors. One such family was the Walker family. Senior Colleen smiled from ear-to-ear seeing all her teachers. Her mom shared, “As hard as it has been for these kids, these memories will for sure last a lifetime. You all could not have made it any sweeter.”



Senior Brooke Blythe even had a sign waiting for the caravan when they arrived to her home.