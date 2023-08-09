Everest teachers recognized by archdiocese

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Each year, the Archdiocese of Detroit’s Office of Catholic Schools offers an opportunity for its teachers to be recognized for their consistent efforts, touching the hearts, souls, and minds of students.

One elementary/middle school teacher and one secondary teacher may be nominated.

This year, Archdiocese of Detroit Excellence in Teaching Award recipients from Everest Academy are Catherine Terbrack and Steve Taylor.

Terbrack has been at Everest for 18 years and teaches preschool.

“It doesn’t take more than a few moments to in Catherine’s peaceful classroom to know the gift she is to her students and the school community,” reads an Everest announcement. “Everything Catherine does in the classroom with her students is intentionally designed to help form them into the individuals God is calling them to be.

“You may also find Catherine in the classroom on the weekend or late in the evening, planning and preparing imaginative and creative spaces for her young ‘friends’ to learn, grow, and discover. Her insights into how to improve our school culture for our students are invaluable. It is evident that her own personal faith drives her witness to her classroom students and our entire community.”

Taylor is a band teacher at Everest.

“Steve’s love for music and performing is infectious and has led to a similar love for music and the arts among his students,” continues the announcement. “Steve’s commitment to his students, their learning, and their success have enabled him to grow accomplished middle and high school bands at Everest where many competing opportunities for students to learn and explore their interests exist among a relatively small student population. He ensures that students who have an interest in the band can participate, often when their interest is in a non-traditional band instrument or if they are playing at a beginner level. He will adapt music for popular scores to fit his students, creating opportunity for his class to learn and perform songs that might normally require a much larger band with a more diverse range of instruments.

“Mr. Taylor’s love for teaching and for developing the talent of his students enable him to be successful in attracting students to his growing program.”

PHOTOS: Top: Catherine Terbrack attends chapel with a student. Bottom: Steve Taylor conducts the band. Photos: Provided by Mary Roselli