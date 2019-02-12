Finalists in dream wedding contest

Erica Zentner of Clarkston and her fiancé Brian were named finalists in the contest “Castle Farms Military Wedding Giveaway” on Facebook.

The couple met in 2015 before Zentner left for Air Force Training.

“With Brian’s work and Navy drill weekends it took almost two months to go on our first date, but one date led to months,” said Zentner, a 2010 graduate of Clarkston High School. “We filled our time with every possible adventure, because a fall training date meant the shift to long distance.”

She moved to Texas for more training, and they would reunite on weekends.

“After almost three years, our long-distance chapter ended in the spring of 2018,” she said. “Brian found a job near my Maryland duty station. We cherish our time together more than we can say. On New Year’s Eve Brian surprised me with a ring in my stocking and asked me to spend our lives together. We can’t wait to celebrate with family and friends in our favorite place, Pure Michigan.”

The contest ends at midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 13, and the winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. To vote in the contest, offering a complete wedding package hosted at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, go to Facebook @Castle Farms, “Castle Farms Military Wedding Giveaway.”