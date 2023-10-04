First meeting of ’23

The fifth grade Bailey Lake Elementary Junior Girl Scout Troop gathered at the school Sept. 19 for its first meeting of the year. Top row, left to right, is Jennifer Montano, Sophia Montano, Allison Gaff, Jane Smith, Ellie Smith, Addison Evans, and Audrey Winningham. Bottom row, left to right, is Paige Holland, Maeleigh Ondusky, Gianna Montano, and Teresa Winningham. Jennifer Montano has been the leader of this troop for six years while five of the girls have also been in the troop for all six years of elementary school. Photo: Valentina Montano