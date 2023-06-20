Florence Plinski, 86

Florence Plinski, of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford, born in Detroit on Nov. 7, 1936 to Andrew and Frances Giza, passed away June 17, 2023 at the age of 86.

Preceded in death by her husband Arthur Plinski, Sr.

Mother of Debbie Paulos, Mitch Plinski, Diana (Robert) Hollerback, and Art Plinski, Jr., grandma of Amy Paulos, Steven Paulos, Kenny Paulo, and Darin (Sara) Plinski, great-grandma of Emily and Matthew, and sister of David (Susan) Giza, Andrew Giza, Jr., and the late Ann (late Paul) Kramar.

Florence appreciated time spent with family at home. She enjoyed making latch hook projects and word searches.

Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, June 21 from 4-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

