Frances Latoza, 93

Frances Latoza (Minton) passed away on February 1, 2021 at the age of 93.

Fran was born in Pontiac on December 24, 1927 and lived there until 1963 when she and her husband, Bill, built a house on a wooded lot in Clarkston, where they tended wild flowers and dogwoods with pride and love.

A trailblazer, Fran was among the first of her generation to embrace ethnic cooking, genealogical research, and the internet. She believed in daily doses of fresh air, vegetables, and plants in every room.

Fran was renowned for her love of babies, long walks and taking care of those in need.

She enjoyed all types of music from big band, gospel to rock and roll and would sing along until discouraged by those around her.

Fran encouraged her children to venture out and see the world, and shared her love of place and history with them.

Most recently, Fran lived in Madison, Wis., where she enjoyed family celebrations and snuggles with her great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, and husband Bill, Fran will be missed by her sister Joy Dingee, children Bill Latoza (Joanne Bauer) and Ann MacGuidwin (Gary Pack), granddaughters Katie (Zach) McCallum, Marianne (Giovanni) Novella, and Julie (Bryant) Steele, and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in Clarkston in the summer or fall, depending on when it is safe to travel.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff at All Saints Memory Care for their loving care and help in navigating the debilitating disease of dementia. The well-being and comfort of others was important to Fran and we encourage you to honor her life by helping people hurt by the pandemic.