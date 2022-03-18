Frank Moscone, 72

Frank J. Moscone passed away March 17, 2022 at the age of 72.

Beloved husband of Chris for 52 years.

Loving father of Julie and Michael, and Dan and Stacey. Devoted Papa of Samantha, Gabriella, Sara, and Alex. Dear brother of Tony and Janine, and Elaine.

Predeceased by his parents Emidio and Benedetta and his brother Mario.

A funeral mass will be held at a later date.

Memorial tributes to Meals on Wheels and Humble Design.

Arrangements entrusted to A.J. Desmond & Sons, Troy.

Online guestbook AJDesmond.com.