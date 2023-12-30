Fred Goudsmit, 92

GOUDSMIT

Fred Goudsmit, resident of Clarkston and formerly of Macomb Township, passed away on Dec. 28, 2023 in Pontiac, five days shy of his 93rd birthday.

Beloved husband of the late Anna Goudsmit (nee’ Kristl). Loving father of Linda (Daniel) Mayernik. Proud grandfather of Megan (Nick) Akers, Matthew, and Anna. Dear brother of the late Abraham Goudsmit and Hans Goudsmit.

Visitation at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (three blocks east of Van Dyke), Utica on Friday, Jan. 5 from 2-8 p.m. with a service at 5 p.m.

In light of Fred’s tender heart toward children, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org/tribute).

