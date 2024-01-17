Free estate planning workshop set for Jan. 24

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Bob Mannor, a local estate planning and elder law attorney, has announced he will be hosting a free community workshop to focus on planning for the later years of life.

Mannor is the author of, “You’re Not Alone. A Guide for Living with Dementia.”

He is also host of Advice from Your Advocates – a podcast dedicated to helping those who are helping our elders.

Mannor has been facilitating educational workshops and seminars across Michigan for over two decades. While his firm specializes in elder law, Mannor strives to help individuals and families of all ages understand the importance of legal planning.

“The last two years have shown us how quickly life can change,” said Mannor. “My workshop helps aging Michigan families begin preparing for what happens after retirement and what mistakes to avoid before it’s too late.”

Attend this Free Workshop & Learn

— What steps should you take when a loved one is diagnosed with Dementia?

— Community resources, professionals, and caregiver tips

— Answers to top questions about legal, tax, financial, and care

— How Dementia can “Devastate” your savings

— Medicaid eligibility rules and government benefits that are available to pay for care

This workshop will be held at Independence Township Senior Community Center, 6000 Clarkston Road, on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.

Registration is for each workshop is free, but space is limited. RSVP now by calling Mannor Law Group at 810-694-9000.