Free park days

Visitors will receive free daily park entry to Oakland County Parks and Recreation’s parks on three days in December: Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25; and New Year’s Eve, Thursday, Dec. 31.

Everyone can enjoy access to nature areas, trails and dog parks from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset (unless otherwise posted) at Independence Oaks County Park, 9501 Sashabaw Road.