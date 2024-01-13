George Drallos, 67

DRALLOS

George Drallos took his final breath peacefully in his Highland home on Dec. 28, 2023, at the age of 67, and entered into the arms of Jesus to live in eternity!

George’s life exemplified the fruits of the Spirit with his actions, which were always filled with love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and gentleness. Even in the midst of his four-year battle with ALS and FTD, George would always be smiling and sharing a hug or kiss because he radiated the joy and strength of his faith in Christ.

George loved being with everyone and never had an enemy. His warmth and charm instantly drew a smile from even strangers he encountered. George’s smile was often paired with predictable phrases that are now affectionately known as “Georgeisms,” such as “Have a great day and a great life” or “You’re such a blessing!”

George was born on Nov. 7, 1956 to the late Mary (Nicholas) and the late John Drallos (aka Dollar). As a young boy, George was raised by his mom in Detroit where he learned how to be a gentlemen as well as helping his mom with chores and repairs. His childhood home was always filled with love and delicious Greek food and was the place where extended family gathered for holidays and special occasions.

From the time George was eight years old, he honed his natural athletic skills. George became an avid scratch golfer, skilled baseball player and could master any sport with a ball or puck! One of George’s favorite stories to tell is how he tried out for the Detroit Tigers and made the first two cuts, but due to unforeseen circumstances, did not make the third. He finishes the story not with regrets, but that it was a blessing, since it gave him the opportunity to meet his bride, Linda.

George and Linda married in 1976 and soon after, moved to the Lansing area where they started their family and life together. A few years later, George began to work at the newly opened GM-Orion plant. After training and college courses, George was promoted to manager where he took pride in being an excellent conduit between labor and management. Another opportunity opened for George to transfer to the GM-Tech Center and he was promoted to planner for the Truck Division. There, he finished his career but continued to work contract and part-time jobs until full retirement.

George always put his family first and foremost. Some of his fondest memories were the family trips taken with Linda, their adult children and the grands. Recent trips included Florida, Maine and northern Michigan where quality time was spent together making everlasting memories.

George is survived by his wife Linda (Tosh), and children Jennifer (Spencer) Hynes, Julie (Larry) Puffer, and John (Melissa) Drallos. George’s life was blessed as a loving Papou to 11 grandchildren: Samantha, Calista, Nicholas, Jackson, Nolan, Izaac, Amelia, Eliot, Kinsley, Lindi and Eve. George was also a great-Papou to four surviving and two preceding great-grandchildren in heaven. George also leaves behind his loving sisters Elaine (Steve) Foley and Marina (late Robert) Murdock, brothers-in-law Tom (Jun) Tosh and David Tosh, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death were brother-in-law Kevin Tosh and sister-in-law Karin Tosh-Liberati.

George’s final years were often difficult as his health declined. However, it was through these trials that we experienced numerous blessings given from God through the generosity and love of family and friends. If he were here today, he most definitely would let you know that “you’re such a blessing!” May George’s legacy of faith and love be remembered today and shared with others.

The visitation was held at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Jan. 3. George’s celebration of life was held at the funeral home on Jan. 4.

Private interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Compassionate Care ALS (ccals.org/donate) would be kindly appreciated.