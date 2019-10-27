Gerald I. GEBROWSKY

GEBROWSKY, Gerald I.; formerly of Clarkston; unexpectedly Oct. 24, 2019; age 71; husband of Midge for 45 yrs.; father of Steve (Dena) Gebrowsky & Amber (Alex Ketchum) Coalson; grandpa of Mia & Elin; brother of Debbie (late Marshall) Peterson; preceded in death by brothers: Frank & Dan, cousin Alex & son-in-law Andrew Coalson. Gerry retired from Waterford Schools as a teacher at Children’s Village School. He served in the U.S. Army, Past Grand Knight with Clarkston Knights of Columbus and as an usher at St. Daniel Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading and loved his dogs. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3-5pm & 7-9pm with a Knights Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass Monday 11:00am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Almost Home Animal Rescue. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com