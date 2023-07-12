Giving back to benefit local community

Knights of Columbus District Deputy Director and Clarkston resident Tom Kendziorski, left, gifts a $1,000 donation in late June to Club Create North Oakland County (CCNOC) coordinator and fellow Clarkston resident Robert White, right, on behalf of KofC Council #5436 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Club Create North Oakland County, an affiliate of Michigan Arts Access (a 501c3 nonprofit), offers an art and social class for adults 18 and older with special needs. CCNOC started in 2013 with five founding members and has grown to 44 active members today. CCNOC classes are currently offered once a month and are hosted by the Orion Art Center at their studio on Clarkston Road. Photo: Provided by Robert White