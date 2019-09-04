Golf for Blessings in a Backpack

Blessings in a Backpack-Clarkston, Blessings in a Backpack-Waterford and Kiwanis Club of Clarkston-Waterford are hosting the Golfing “Fore” Backpacks Annual Golf Outing at Oakhurst Golf and Country Club, Monday, Sept. 9.

The fundraiser will include a Hole-in-One contest for a two-year lease for a Lexus RX SUV. Go to blessingsinabackpackmi.org/events to register online or download the registration form.

The Blessings in a Backpack program provides school-age children who are food insecure with a backpack containing enough food to provide six meals during the weekend. During the week, these children receive their main meal at lunch through the federal Free or Reduced Fee Lunch program.

For each $100 raised, a child is provided a backpack filled with food every Friday during the school year. All funds raised in Michigan stays in Michigan for the program. All Clarkston Community Schools participate in the program, which has provided more than 537,200 to CCS children since it started.

Volunteers are needed to help pack and serve on the steering committees for each of the communities. Call 248-221-7749 or check www.blessingsinabackpackmi.org for more information.