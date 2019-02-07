The Clarkston Area Optimists are accepting grant applications for 2019. Grants are focused on activities for children and youth who live in the Clarkston Community Schools attendance area.

Grant applications are available at ClarkstonOptimists.org. Deadline is March 22. Grant start date is June 1, 2019. This is the eighth year the Clarkston Optimists have provided funding for children and youth in the community. Contact info@clarkstonoptimists.org or 248-514-1729.