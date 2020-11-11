Gravestone cleaning

Dave Carter of Carter’s Cemetery Preservation Company demonstrated how to wash gravestone and monuments with a group of 22 community volunteers at Lakeview Cemetery, Oct. 24. The gravestone cleanings are part of the Lakeview Cemetery preservation project partnering the Sashabaw Plains Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Preservation Clarkston and the township to repair cemetery gravestones, monuments and clean the gravestones in the historic part of the cemetery. Photo by Joette Kunse