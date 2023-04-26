Wint’s Healing Hearts Grief Support Group for all ages for those who have recently lost a loved one will be held Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

The topic of this month’s meeting is “Coping with Grief.”

The meeting will be led by a bereavement counselor for Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Meeting location is at the Carriage House in Clintonwood Park on Clarkston Road.

No registration is necessary (walk-in), and the meetings are free of charge.

Wint also encourages accessing their online grief portal that includes resources such as coaching therapy with Domani Care. For more, visit domaniforgrief.com/registration-wint.

For questions or to be on the invitation list, call the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home at 248-625-5231 or send an email to wintfuneralhome@gmail.com.