Wint’s Healing Hearts Grief Support Group for all ages for those who have recently lost a loved one will be held Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. from the Carriage House in Clintonwood Park, 6000 Clarkston Road.

The topic of this month’s meeting is “I Wish Someone Had Told Me About Grief.”

The meeting will be led by a bereavement counselor for Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. No registration is necessary (walk-in) and the meetings are free of charge.

Wint also offers an online grief portal with resources such as coaching therapy with Domani Care. Visit domaniforgrief.com/registration-wint for more.

Have questions or want to be on the invitation list? Call the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home at 248-625-5231 or email funeral home staff at wintfuneralhome@gmail.com.