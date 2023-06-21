Grief support group meeting for July

Wint’s Healing Hearts Grief Support Group for all ages for those who have recently lost a loved one will be held Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Carriage House in Clintonwood Park on Clarkston Road.

The topic of this month’s meeting is “They Mean Well/Support System.” The meeting will be led by a bereavement counselor for Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

No registration is necessary (walk-in), and the meeting is free of charge.

Any questions or to be on the invitation list, call the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home at 248-625-5231 or email wintfuneralhome@gmail.com.

In addition, consider accessing Wint’s online grief portal, containing resources such as coaching therapy with Domani Care. For more, visit domaniforgrief.com/registration-wint.