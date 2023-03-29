GUEST COLUMN: Scouts announce initiative to accommodate neurodevelopmental conditions

Scouting is back in Oakland County.

Moreover, it never left, not even during the pandemic. Our local Pontiac-Manito District is the fastest growing in Michigan, perhaps even the Midwest, welcoming more than 400 new youth just last year.

We are tremendously proud; we are excited for the future; but most importantly, we know that Scouting is for everyone and should be accessible to all young people.

To that end, we have partnered with the local OATS Therapeutic Riding Center to offer new troops, which will specifically serve boys and girls ages 11+ with neurodevelopmental conditions.

While our current units invite all youth to join, we are aware that some within this community are best empowered through additional accommodations. These will include sensory-friendly activities, individualized advancement plans, smaller group sizes and volunteer leaders with specialized training.

We will even serve individuals over the age of 18 in a troop of their own.

We invite all young people who would benefit from this kind of support to join us. We invite you to shoot bows and arrows with us; come fishing with us, and ride horses with us. We welcome you to share the trail and hike with us; camp out under the stars with us, and roast marshmallows with us.

However, we will only succeed with the input of the community and support from dedicated volunteers.

We want to better learn your family’s needs to make certain we provide you with the most rewarding experience possible.

Additionally, we would love to hear from anyone who may be interested in supporting this endeavor as a volunteer leader, for which prior Scouting experience would not be required.

The Pontiac-Manito District will host an interest meeting for parents and guardians of potential participants as well as anyone considering becoming a volunteer on April 6 at 7 p.m. in the OATS Therapeutic Riding Center (4920 Groveland Road, Ortonville). This gathering will last around an hour and should help us determine our next steps.

Please feel free to contact the district office at 947-886-5736 with any questions.

— Brandon Kathman is the senior district executive and operations marketing lead for the Boy Scouts of America Michigan Crossroads Council

PHOTO: The OATS Therapeutic Riding Center is located locally at 4920 Groveland Road in Ortonville. Photo: Provided by Brandon Kathman