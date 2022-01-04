Harry Fahrner, 91

Harry Robert Fahrner, active resident of the Inn at Cass Lake in Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, Tawas City, and Show Low, Ariz., passed away January 2, 2022 after a brief illness at the age of 91.

Preceded in death by his wife Donna in 1999 and his second wife, Char in 2014.

Father of Marcia (Ben) Hubbard, Mike (Rene) Fahrner, Mary (Tom) Hall, and Sharon Fahrner, and grandpa/grampie of Zachary Mezger, Marie (Bill) Wint, Jason (Liz) Fahrner, Tara (Justin) Genovese, Jaclyn (Nate) Tomanek, Matt (Perri) Hall, Stephanie (Tim) Warner, Sam Hubbard, and Eric Hubbard.

Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Harold and Helen and his brother Alvin.

Harry served in the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors as a payroll benefits accountant.

He served as an Independence Township firefighter for over 35 years and was very active in the Clarkston community as an Independence Township constable and council member of the Village of Clarkston. Harry was a charter member of the Clarkston Jaycees and Clarkston Village Players.

He enjoyed fishing, boating, woodworking, crafting, stained glass, traveling, and camping.

He was an instrumental member of the Living Waters Church in Show Low, Ariz.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Monday, January 10 from 6-8 p.m. Masks required. Family funeral service and graveside service at White Chapel Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Independence Township Fire Dept. Fireman’s Fund, 6500 Citation Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346.

