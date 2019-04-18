Independence Township Firefighter Dan AuBuchon, at left, and Lieutenant Ross Green warn a local resident to stay back from a burning utility pole on White Lake Road, April 12. Firefighters closed the road in both directions just south of Depot Road for a couple hours while DTE workers made repairs. Cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Don Herbert, staff captain. Photo by Phil Custodio
