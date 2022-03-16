Henry Huber, 93

Henry (Hank) Albert Huber, of East Lansing, formerly of Clarkston, passed into the arms of his Savior March 8, 2022 at the age of 93.

Born February 4, 1929, he is preceded in death by his wife June. He is survived by his son David (Stephenie) Huber, of Clarkston, and his daughter Alice (Gary) Brinkman, of Lansing, grandchildren Scott (Alison) Huber, Heather Huber and Grant (Caitlin) Huber, and eight grandsons and two granddaughters.

Hank was raised in Clarkston and graduated as class valedictorian in 1946 from Clarkston High School. He served as a LTJG in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a damage control officer aboard the USS Frank Knox. Upon returning to civilian duty, he finished his PhD in Wood Technology and spent his career as a wood consultant for Cooperative Extension at MSU.

Hank and June loved to travel throughout the United States and abroad as he would consult with companies on the various uses of wood. They were generous and often opened their home to students and faculty whom they had met during their travels.

In the 1980s, he worked with faculty from Bulgaria to develop a more efficient method of wood cutting with the use of laser.

Hank loved to sail, and spent many days up on the shore of Lake Michigan. He loved to hunt and could often be found at Maple River or Shiawassee River in hopes of a bird or two in the bag. In the winters of retirement, he spent his time golfing and working in the wood shop in Green Valley, Ariz.

A memorial service will be held at University Reformed Church in East Lansing on April 1, 2022 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Reach Studio Art in Lansing, a non-profit started by his daughter.

