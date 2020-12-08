Hitting the century mark

Clarkston resident Anne Brouwer (bottom) turned 100 years old on Saturday, Dec. 5. Brouwer came to America from Indonesia in the late 1950s, arriving by boat with her husband and three small children, and settled in Rochester, Mich., with a host family. Her husband got a job at Oakland University as a maintenance person, and they finally bought their first house in Pontiac. She came to live in Clarkston five years ago when she went into the Pines of Clarkston assisted living facility. Brouwer is pictured with her great-granddaughters, Destiny Kuhn, 22, and Aubree Kuhn, 17, who visited recently with Santa Claus. Photo provided