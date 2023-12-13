Hockey honors

Clarkston native and 2023 Clarkston High School graduate Blake Botterill has been named one of the United States Premier Hockey League’s Midwest Elite Division’s Forwards of the Month with the Metro Jets.

Botterill put up eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points in just 10 games in November with the Mount Clemens-based Jets.

