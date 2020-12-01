The pandemic has made for a difficult year, limiting many of the city’s normal activities.

“But one thing for dang sure, the installation of holiday lights is not going to be one of them,” said Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith. “The City DPW team started installing holiday decorations this past week and will finish it this week, with a goal of doing more than recent years.

“We hope you will consider doing the same. Let’s do what we can to end the year on a positive note.”