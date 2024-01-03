Honoring those at Lakeview

By Joette Kunse

Special to the Clarkston News

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Sashabaw Plains Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and community members placed 175 wreaths at Lakeview Cemetery on Dec. 16, which is Wreaths Across America Day.

Before the placing of the wreaths, Clarkston High School student Megan Wilson sang the “Star Spangled Banner,” Anthony Provenller, fellow CHS student, led the Pledge of Allegiance, the American Legion Campbell Richmond Post #63 provided a salute to arms, Vietnam veteran Arsey Miller talked about the veterans laid to rest in the cemetery, and Dr. David Regiani played “Taps.”

Besides wreaths for individual veterans, ceremonial wreaths were placed for the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and POW/MIA members. Wreaths were purchased by family members, residents, organizations, and businesses.

A total of 1,242 veterans are buried in Lakeview Cemetery.

PHOTO: The gravestones of those at Lakeview Cemetery adorned with wreaths. Photo: Joette Kunse