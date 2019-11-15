ILAH J. WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS, ILAH J. of Waterford, passed away November 8, 2019 at 90 years. Dear wife of the late Daniel. Preceded in death by her children, Daniel Williams III, Linda Williams, and Bill Williams. Survived by her loving daughter in law Martha Berkebile, and nephew Ted (Annette) Davis. Ilah was a caring and loving person. A social worker by profession, she worked at Ortonville Nursing Home that was owned and operated by her family. A life time member of Community Presbyterian Church in Waterford, Ilah would care for anyone in need. As her own health failed, she could still be seen at Waterford Oaks, in her wheelchair, assisting others in their chairs. She will be dearly missed, but now was her time to go home to her family. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 AM at Community Presbyterian Church, 5301 Monroe (at Sashabaw Rd), Waterford. A private burial will be held at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends Saturday 10 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Community Presbyterian Church. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.