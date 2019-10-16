Ind Twp Board, 10-8-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

October 8, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: Aliaga

Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven P. Joppich; Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, P.C.; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by relocating E. Closed Session: Item 1. Request to Enter Closed Session before N. Communications/ Future Agenda Items and Reports
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Closed Session Relocated before N. Communications/ Future Agenda Items and Reports
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: Isabel Gugyela, Brad Bonner
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
  7. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  8. CONSENT AGENDA:
  9. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes – September 24, 2019
  10. Approval of the October 1, 2019 Check Run ($846,671.14) and the October 4, 2019 Payroll ($260,753.43)
  11. Adoption of Proclamation to Celebrate the 200th Birthday of Oakland County
  12. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  13. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  14. Request to Approve 2nd Reading – Planned Unit Development Amendment – Alex’s Market & Grill – No Action Taken

The Board heard public comment from: Maggie Moraco

  1. Approval of 2nd Reading & Adoption of Ordinance – Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment – Parcels # 08-22-101-012, -013 and -025 located on the west side of Sashabaw Road, south of Moody Drive
  2. Adoption of Adopt Ordinance – Amendment to Chapter 30 “Offenses”, Article I, “In General”, Section 30-1 “Definitions”
  3. Request to Authorize New Charitable Floating Retail Sales Solicitation – Veteran Village USA -No Action Taken
  4. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #25 – Increase in Payroll Contractual Service Costs and BS&A Payroll Training Costs
  5. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #26 – Sewer Interest Expense on OMID Bonds
  6. Adoption of Resolution Establishing Authorized Signatories – MERS
  7. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  8. Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(h)

The regular meeting Recessed at 6:37 p.m.

The regular meeting Reconvened at 7:25 p.m.

  1. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  2. Minutes: Election Commission Minutes – Final; September 5, 2019
  3. Minutes: Video Center Board – Final; May 8, 2019
  4. Report: Quarterly Financial Report, September 30, 2019
  5. Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending August 31, 2019
  6. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, August 2019
  7. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  8. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Budget Meeting adjourned at 7:27p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019

