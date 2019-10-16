Ind Twp Board, 10-8-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
October 8, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie
Absent: Aliaga
Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven P. Joppich; Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, P.C.; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by relocating E. Closed Session: Item 1. Request to Enter Closed Session before N. Communications/ Future Agenda Items and Reports
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Closed Session Relocated before N. Communications/ Future Agenda Items and Reports
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: Isabel Gugyela, Brad Bonner
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Meeting Minutes – September 24, 2019
- Approval of the October 1, 2019 Check Run ($846,671.14) and the October 4, 2019 Payroll ($260,753.43)
- Adoption of Proclamation to Celebrate the 200th Birthday of Oakland County
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Request to Approve 2nd Reading – Planned Unit Development Amendment – Alex’s Market & Grill – No Action Taken
The Board heard public comment from: Maggie Moraco
- Approval of 2nd Reading & Adoption of Ordinance – Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment – Parcels # 08-22-101-012, -013 and -025 located on the west side of Sashabaw Road, south of Moody Drive
- Adoption of Adopt Ordinance – Amendment to Chapter 30 “Offenses”, Article I, “In General”, Section 30-1 “Definitions”
- Request to Authorize New Charitable Floating Retail Sales Solicitation – Veteran Village USA -No Action Taken
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #25 – Increase in Payroll Contractual Service Costs and BS&A Payroll Training Costs
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #26 – Sewer Interest Expense on OMID Bonds
- Adoption of Resolution Establishing Authorized Signatories – MERS
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(h)
The regular meeting Recessed at 6:37 p.m.
The regular meeting Reconvened at 7:25 p.m.
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Election Commission Minutes – Final; September 5, 2019
- Minutes: Video Center Board – Final; May 8, 2019
- Report: Quarterly Financial Report, September 30, 2019
- Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending August 31, 2019
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, August 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Budget Meeting adjourned at 7:27p.m.
Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019