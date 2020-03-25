Ind Twp Board, 3-17-20

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

March 17, 2020

  1. A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present:   Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent:    None

Also Present: Lt. Todd Hill, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by adding PUBLIC HEARING – LATE SUBMITTAL Item H. Request to Adopt Resolution to Terminate the Michigan DNR Trust Fund Application and Funding BEFORE PUBLIC HEARING Item H-01 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Clarkston Road Property Acquisition and by adding REGULAR BUSINESS – Item M-13 LATE SUBMITTAL Request to Adopt Resolution to Declare a Township Emergency under PA 390 of 1976.
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle, Clerk Neubeck, Treasurer Loughrin, Trustee Nallamothu
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING:

H – LATE SUBMITTAL: Request to Adopt Resolution to Terminate the Michigan DNR Trust Fund                  Application and Funding

  1. 2020 Grant Application Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Clarkston Road Property       Acquisition. No action taken.

Supervisor Kittle opened the Public Hearing at 6:19 PM.

The Board heard public comment from:

Peter Fulton; Paul Bachor

The Public Hearing was closed at 6:22 PM.

  1. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  2. Presentation: Substation Renovation Project Proposal
  3. Presentation: mParks Annual Award Recipients – Parks, Recreation and Seniors.
  4. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  5. CONSENT AGENDA:
  6. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of March 3, 2020
  7. Approval of the March 11, 2020 Check Run ($1,015,377.81) and Ratify the February 21, 2020       Payroll ($253,517.28)
  8. Adoption of Resolution Setting Fees Related to Massage Establishment License
  9. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  10. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  1. Acceptance of Proposals – DPW 2020 Large Dump Truck Purchase & Transfer of Ownership of 2007 Dump Truck to Parks Department
  2. Acceptance of Quote – Aerial Bucket Truck Purchase and Authorize Vehicle Disposal – DPW
  3. Approval of Payment – Sashabaw Road Water Main Improvement and Repairs.
  4. Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Clarkston Road Property Acquisition. No action taken.
  5. Acceptance of Bid – 2020 Youth Baseball & Softball T-shirt Uniforms
  6. Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #8: Use Excess PRS Capital Improvement Funds for Bay Court Park Stairway and ADA Ramp to Beach -Power Washing and Staining
  7. Acceptance of Proposal and Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #9: Green Initiatives – Rain Gardens / Bay Court Park
  8. Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #7: Pull Unspent 2019 Funds into 2020 for Fire Trucks, PRS Camp Building, Sewer Rate Study, Water Model and Sewer & Water SCADA Project
  9. Adoption of Resolution to Appoint a Designee in the Township Treasurer’s Absence
  10. Acceptance of Quote and Renewal of Contract – Information Technology Support Services and Approve Related Budget Adjustment
  11. Approval of Preliminary Engineering Waldon Road Cost Participation Agreement – Township / RCOC
  12. Waived Procurement Policy and Acceptance of Quote – 2020 Road Chloride Program
  13. LATE SUBMITTAL: Request to Adopt Resolution to Declare a Township Emergency under PA 390 of 1976
  14. N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  15. Minutes: Safety Path Committee Minutes; February 12, 2020 – Final
  16. Report: 2019 Third Quarter Investment Report
  17. Report: 2019 Fourth Quarter Investment Report
  18. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, February 2020
  19. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  20. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, CMC, CMMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

