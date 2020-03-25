Ind Twp Board, 3-17-20

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

March 17, 2020

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. at Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was given. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: None

Also Present: Lt. Todd Hill, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by adding PUBLIC HEARING – LATE SUBMITTAL Item H. Request to Adopt Resolution to Terminate the Michigan DNR Trust Fund Application and Funding BEFORE PUBLIC HEARING Item H-01 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Clarkston Road Property Acquisition and by adding REGULAR BUSINESS – Item M-13 LATE SUBMITTAL Request to Adopt Resolution to Declare a Township Emergency under PA 390 of 1976. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle, Clerk Neubeck, Treasurer Loughrin, Trustee Nallamothu PUBLIC COMMENT: None PUBLIC HEARING:

H – LATE SUBMITTAL: Request to Adopt Resolution to Terminate the Michigan DNR Trust Fund Application and Funding

2020 Grant Application Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Clarkston Road Property Acquisition. No action taken.

Supervisor Kittle opened the Public Hearing at 6:19 PM.

The Board heard public comment from:

Peter Fulton; Paul Bachor

The Public Hearing was closed at 6:22 PM.

PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: Presentation: Substation Renovation Project Proposal Presentation: mParks Annual Award Recipients – Parks, Recreation and Seniors. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of March 3, 2020 Approval of the March 11, 2020 Check Run ($1,015,377.81) and Ratify the February 21, 2020 Payroll ($253,517.28) Adoption of Resolution Setting Fees Related to Massage Establishment License ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS:

Acceptance of Proposals – DPW 2020 Large Dump Truck Purchase & Transfer of Ownership of 2007 Dump Truck to Parks Department Acceptance of Quote – Aerial Bucket Truck Purchase and Authorize Vehicle Disposal – DPW Approval of Payment – Sashabaw Road Water Main Improvement and Repairs. Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Clarkston Road Property Acquisition. No action taken. Acceptance of Bid – 2020 Youth Baseball & Softball T-shirt Uniforms Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #8: Use Excess PRS Capital Improvement Funds for Bay Court Park Stairway and ADA Ramp to Beach -Power Washing and Staining Acceptance of Proposal and Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #9: Green Initiatives – Rain Gardens / Bay Court Park Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #7: Pull Unspent 2019 Funds into 2020 for Fire Trucks, PRS Camp Building, Sewer Rate Study, Water Model and Sewer & Water SCADA Project Adoption of Resolution to Appoint a Designee in the Township Treasurer’s Absence Acceptance of Quote and Renewal of Contract – Information Technology Support Services and Approve Related Budget Adjustment Approval of Preliminary Engineering Waldon Road Cost Participation Agreement – Township / RCOC Waived Procurement Policy and Acceptance of Quote – 2020 Road Chloride Program LATE SUBMITTAL: Request to Adopt Resolution to Declare a Township Emergency under PA 390 of 1976 N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Safety Path Committee Minutes; February 12, 2020 – Final Report: 2019 Third Quarter Investment Report Report: 2019 Fourth Quarter Investment Report Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, February 2020 BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, CMC, CMMC

Township Clerk

