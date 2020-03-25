Ind Twp Board, 3-17-20

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
March 17, 2020
- A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie
Absent: None
Also Present: Lt. Todd Hill, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by adding PUBLIC HEARING – LATE SUBMITTAL Item H. Request to Adopt Resolution to Terminate the Michigan DNR Trust Fund Application and Funding BEFORE PUBLIC HEARING Item H-01 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Clarkston Road Property Acquisition and by adding REGULAR BUSINESS – Item M-13 LATE SUBMITTAL Request to Adopt Resolution to Declare a Township Emergency under PA 390 of 1976.
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle, Clerk Neubeck, Treasurer Loughrin, Trustee Nallamothu
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING:
H – LATE SUBMITTAL: Request to Adopt Resolution to Terminate the Michigan DNR Trust Fund Application and Funding
- 2020 Grant Application Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Clarkston Road Property Acquisition. No action taken.
Supervisor Kittle opened the Public Hearing at 6:19 PM.
The Board heard public comment from:
Peter Fulton; Paul Bachor
The Public Hearing was closed at 6:22 PM.
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation: Substation Renovation Project Proposal
- Presentation: mParks Annual Award Recipients – Parks, Recreation and Seniors.
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of March 3, 2020
- Approval of the March 11, 2020 Check Run ($1,015,377.81) and Ratify the February 21, 2020 Payroll ($253,517.28)
- Adoption of Resolution Setting Fees Related to Massage Establishment License
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Acceptance of Proposals – DPW 2020 Large Dump Truck Purchase & Transfer of Ownership of 2007 Dump Truck to Parks Department
- Acceptance of Quote – Aerial Bucket Truck Purchase and Authorize Vehicle Disposal – DPW
- Approval of Payment – Sashabaw Road Water Main Improvement and Repairs.
- Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Clarkston Road Property Acquisition. No action taken.
- Acceptance of Bid – 2020 Youth Baseball & Softball T-shirt Uniforms
- Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #8: Use Excess PRS Capital Improvement Funds for Bay Court Park Stairway and ADA Ramp to Beach -Power Washing and Staining
- Acceptance of Proposal and Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #9: Green Initiatives – Rain Gardens / Bay Court Park
- Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #7: Pull Unspent 2019 Funds into 2020 for Fire Trucks, PRS Camp Building, Sewer Rate Study, Water Model and Sewer & Water SCADA Project
- Adoption of Resolution to Appoint a Designee in the Township Treasurer’s Absence
- Acceptance of Quote and Renewal of Contract – Information Technology Support Services and Approve Related Budget Adjustment
- Approval of Preliminary Engineering Waldon Road Cost Participation Agreement – Township / RCOC
- Waived Procurement Policy and Acceptance of Quote – 2020 Road Chloride Program
- LATE SUBMITTAL: Request to Adopt Resolution to Declare a Township Emergency under PA 390 of 1976
- N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Safety Path Committee Minutes; February 12, 2020 – Final
- Report: 2019 Third Quarter Investment Report
- Report: 2019 Fourth Quarter Investment Report
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, February 2020
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, CMC, CMMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020