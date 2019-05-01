Ind Twp Board, 4-23-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

April 23, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:02 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Tedder Absent: Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie

Also Present: David Belcher, Building Department Director; Wendy Hillman, Finance Director, David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Supervisor Kittle
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
  7. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  8. CONSENT AGENDA:
  9. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of April 9, 2019
  10. Approval of April 16, 2019 Check Run ($1,113,717.97), Ratify the April 19, 2019 Payroll ($245,639.50) and the March 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($366,720.13)
  11. Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing the Month of May as Mental Health Month
  12. Adoption of Resolution – 2019 West Nile Virus – Mosquito Borne Disease CVT Reimbursement Program
  13. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  14. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  15. Introduction and Approval of 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments
  16. Approval of Special Land Use and Final Site Plan – Eagle Ridge of Morgan Lake – Phase 2
  17. Approval to Formalize Vacant Position – Assistant Finance Director
  18. Approval of Addendum to Request for Proposal for Engineering Services
  19. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #11
  20. Approval of 2019-2021 Marine Patrol Services Agreement for Deer Lake – Oakland County Sheriff’s Department
  21. Approval of Application and Recommendation of Issuance of Class C Liquor License – Crispelli’s-Clarkston, LLC
  22. Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading of Amendment to Chapter 30 “Offenses”, Article VI “Offenses Against Public Safety”, Section 30-159 “Fireworks”
  23. Approval of 2nd Reading & Adoption of Ordinance Amendment – Chapter 42 – Streets, Sidewalks, and Other Public Places; Article III. Right-of-Way Regulations, et.al
  24. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance Amendment & Resolution – Chapter 44, Articles I. In General & II. Wireless Facilities in Right-of-Way / Establishment of Fees
  25. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  26. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final; March 11, 2019
  27. Report: Quarterly Financial Report, March 31, 2019
  28. Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending March 31, 2019
  29. Report: Building Department Monthly Report – March 2019
  30. Communication: Clarkston Community Awards Committee – 2019 Clarkston Community Award Winners
  31. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  32. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019

