Ind Twp Board, 4-23-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
April 23, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:02 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Tedder Absent: Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie
Also Present: David Belcher, Building Department Director; Wendy Hillman, Finance Director, David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of April 9, 2019
- Approval of April 16, 2019 Check Run ($1,113,717.97), Ratify the April 19, 2019 Payroll ($245,639.50) and the March 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($366,720.13)
- Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing the Month of May as Mental Health Month
- Adoption of Resolution – 2019 West Nile Virus – Mosquito Borne Disease CVT Reimbursement Program
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Introduction and Approval of 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments
- Approval of Special Land Use and Final Site Plan – Eagle Ridge of Morgan Lake – Phase 2
- Approval to Formalize Vacant Position – Assistant Finance Director
- Approval of Addendum to Request for Proposal for Engineering Services
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #11
- Approval of 2019-2021 Marine Patrol Services Agreement for Deer Lake – Oakland County Sheriff’s Department
- Approval of Application and Recommendation of Issuance of Class C Liquor License – Crispelli’s-Clarkston, LLC
- Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading of Amendment to Chapter 30 “Offenses”, Article VI “Offenses Against Public Safety”, Section 30-159 “Fireworks”
- Approval of 2nd Reading & Adoption of Ordinance Amendment – Chapter 42 – Streets, Sidewalks, and Other Public Places; Article III. Right-of-Way Regulations, et.al
- Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance Amendment & Resolution – Chapter 44, Articles I. In General & II. Wireless Facilities in Right-of-Way / Establishment of Fees
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final; March 11, 2019
- Report: Quarterly Financial Report, March 31, 2019
- Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending March 31, 2019
- Report: Building Department Monthly Report – March 2019
- Communication: Clarkston Community Awards Committee – 2019 Clarkston Community Award Winners
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019