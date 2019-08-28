Ind Twp Board, 8-20-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

August 20, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: None

Also Present: Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga, Supervisor Kittle
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: Lauren Pierce; Erika Arms
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  7. Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
  8. Sashabaw Road millings to Clintonwood Park
  9. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  10. CONSENT AGENDA:
  11. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes – August 6, 2019
  12. Approval of the August 13, 2019 Check Run ($800,509.58), Ratified the August 9, 2019 Payroll ($289,188.46) and Ratified the July 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACT Transfer Activity in the amount of ($454,718.70)
  13. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  14. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  15. Approval of the 2nd Reading – Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment – Steeplechase
  16. Approval of the 2nd Reading – Planned Unit Development Amendment – Michigan State University Federal Credit Union / Liberty Planned Unit Development
  17. Approval of Clarkston Community Education Agreement for Services
  18. Discussion of Appointments of Board & Committee Members – Board of Trustee Vacancies
  19. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  20. Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending July 31, 2019
  21. Report: Building Department Monthly Report, July 2019
  22. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  23. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:31 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari Neubeck, CMC,

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019

