Ind Twp Board, 8-20-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
August 20, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie
Absent: None
Also Present: Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga, Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: Lauren Pierce; Erika Arms
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
- Sashabaw Road millings to Clintonwood Park
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes – August 6, 2019
- Approval of the August 13, 2019 Check Run ($800,509.58), Ratified the August 9, 2019 Payroll ($289,188.46) and Ratified the July 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACT Transfer Activity in the amount of ($454,718.70)
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of the 2nd Reading – Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment – Steeplechase
- Approval of the 2nd Reading – Planned Unit Development Amendment – Michigan State University Federal Credit Union / Liberty Planned Unit Development
- Approval of Clarkston Community Education Agreement for Services
- Discussion of Appointments of Board & Committee Members – Board of Trustee Vacancies
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending July 31, 2019
- Report: Building Department Monthly Report, July 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:31 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted, Cari Neubeck, CMC,
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019