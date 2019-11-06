Ind Twp budget hearing

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2020 BUDGET

A Public Hearing will be held by the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees in the Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 beginning at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 for the purpose of presenting and receiving comment on the 2020 Budget. “The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.”

A copy of the 2020 Budget is available for public viewing at the Independence Township Clerk’s Office, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346 during regular office hours. Comments can be expressed at the Public Hearing or written comments and questions can be directed to the attention of the Township Supervisor at the above address or by email to pkittle@indtwp.com mailto:bpallotta@twp.independence.mi.us no later than 4:00 p.m. on the Monday before the meeting. Questions may also be directed to the Township Clerk by phone at (248) 625-5111. Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Township Clerk (248) 625-5114 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt will be made to make reasonable accommodations.

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Charter Township of Independence

PUBLISHED: November 6, 2019

POSTED: November 6, 2019

POSTED on Website: November 6, 2019