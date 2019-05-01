Ind Twp fireworks ordinance

­NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting on April 23, 2019, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Independence, MI 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the Introduction and First Reading of an amendment to the Township’s Code of Ordinances and scheduled a Second Reading of the amendment at a regular meeting to be held on May 7, 2019 to consider adoption of the ordinance as follows:

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY OF OAKLAND

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-30-TBD

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE INDEPENDENCE CHARTER TOWNSHIP CODE OF ORDINANCES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 30, “OFFENSES,” ARTICLE VI, “OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC SAFETY,” SECTION 30-159, “FIREWORKS,” IN ORDER TO AMEND REGULATIONS OF THE TIMES DURING WHICH CONSUMER FIREWORKS MAY BE DISCHARGED, INCLUDE ADDITIONAL RESTRICTIONS ON THE DISCHARGE OF FIREWORKS, AND AMEND THE PENALTIES FOR VIOLATIONS OF THIS SECTION.

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE ORDAINS:

Section 1. Ordinance Amendment.

Chapter 30, “Offenses,” Article VI, “Offenses Against Public Safety,” Section 30-159, “Fireworks,” of the Independence Charter Township Code is hereby amended to read as follows:

Sec. 30-159. Fireworks.

(a) Definitions.

As used in this Section, the following words and phrases have the meanings set forth herein:

Act means the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act, Public Act No. 256 of 2011, MCL

28.451 et seq., as amended.

APA standard 87-1 means 2001 APA standard 87-1, standard for construction and approval for transportation of fireworks, novelties, and theatrical pyrotechnics, published by the American pyrotechnics association of Bethesda, Maryland.

Articles pyrotechnic means pyrotechnic devices for professional use that are similar to consumer fireworks in chemical composition and construction but not intended for consumer use, that meet the weight limits for consumer fireworks but are not labeled as such, and that are classified as UN0431 or UN0432 under 49 CFR 172.101.

Consumer fireworks means fireworks devices that are designed to produce visible effects by combustion, that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition, and labeling regulations promulgated by the United States consumer product safety commission under 16 CFR parts 1500 and 1507, and that are listed in APA standard 87-1, 3.1.2, 3.1.3, or 3.5. Consumer fireworks does not include low-impact fireworks.

Display fireworks means large fireworks devices that are explosive materials intended for use in fireworks displays and designed to produce visible or audible

effects by combustion, deflagration, or detonation, as provided in 27 CFR 555.11, 49 CFR 172, and APA standard 87-1, 4.1.

Firework or fireworks means any composition or device, except for a starting pistol, a flare gun, or a flare, designed for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, deflagration, or detonation. Fireworks consist of consumer fireworks low-impact fireworks, articles pyrotechnic, display fireworks, and special effects.

Livestock means those species of animals used for human food and fiber or those species of animals used for service to humans. Livestock includes, but is not limited to, cattle, sheep, new world camelids, goats, bison, privately owned cervids, ratites, swine, equine, poultry, aquaculture, and rabbits. Livestock does not include dogs and cats.

Low-impact fireworks means ground and handheld sparkling devices as that phrase is defined under APA standard 87-1, 3.1, 3.1.1.1 to 3.1.1.8, and 3.5.

Novelties means that term as defined under APA standard 87-1, 3.2, 3.2.1, 3.2.2, 3.23, 3.2.4, and 3.2.5 and all of the following:

(i) Toy plastic or paper caps for toy pistols in sheets, strips, rolls, or individual caps containing not more than .25 of a grain of explosive content per cap, in packages labeled to indicate the maximum explosive content per cap.

(ii) Toy pistols, toy cannons, toy canes, toy trick noisemakers, and toy guns in which toy caps as described in subparagraph (i) are used, that are constructed so that the hand cannot come in contact with the cap when in place for the explosion, and that are not designed to break apart or be separated so as to form a missile by the explosion.

(iii) Flitter sparklers in paper tubes not exceeding 1/8 inch in diameter.

(iv) Toy snakes not containing mercury, if packed in cardboard boxes with not more than 12 pieces per box for retail sale and if the manufacturer’s name and the quantity contained in each box are printed on the box; and toy smoke devices.

Special Effects means a combination of chemical elements or chemical compounds capable of burning independently of the oxygen of the atmosphere and designed and intended to produce an audible, visual, mechanical, or thermal effect as an integral part of a motion picture, radio, television, theatrical, or opera production or live entertainment.

(b) General prohibitions; exception.

No person shall ignite, discharge, or use fireworks within the Township at any time, except that:

(1) Fireworks may be discharged in strict compliance with any permit issued by the Township in accordance with the Act;

(2) Consumer fireworks may be discharged on the following dates and times:

a) From 11:00 a.m. on December 31, until 1 a.m. on January 1; b) From 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day; c) From 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. on June 29 to July 4; d) From 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. on July 5, only if that date is a Friday or Saturday; and e) From 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day.

(3) An individual in violation of this subsection (b) shall be responsible for a municipal civil infraction punishable by a civil fine of $1,000.00 for each violation, and all other available relief under Section 1-9(2) of this Code. $500.00 of the foregoing civil fine will be remitted to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

(4) This subsection (b) shall not apply to low impact fireworks.

(c) Additional prohibitions.

(1) Consumer fireworks shall not be ignited, discharged, or used on public property (including without limitation public parks, streets, and rights-of-way), school property, church property, or the private property of another, without the express written permission from the person or entity legally in possession and control of that property to undertake such action.

(2) Consumer fireworks shall not be ignited, discharged, or used by a person under the influence of alcoholic liquor or a controlled substance or a combination of both.

(3) Low impact fireworks shall not be ignited, discharged, or used by a person under the influence of alcoholic liquor or a controlled substance or a combination of both

(4) A person shall not ignite, discharge, or use consumer fireworks or low-impact fireworks in a manner that is intended to harass, scare, or injure livestock.

(5) A person shall not ignite, discharge, or use consumer fireworks or low-impact fireworks if a no burning restriction has been implemented by the Fire Chief.

(6) An individual in violation of this subsection (c) shall be responsible for a municipal civil infraction punishable by a civil fine of not more than $1,000.00 for each violation, and all other available relief under Section 1-9(2) of this Code.

(d) Novelties not regulated.

This Section does not apply to novelties.

(e) Seizure of fireworks and payment of costs.

If an enforcing official determines that a violation of this Section has occurred, the official may seize the fireworks as evidence of such violation and payment of all costs incurred by the Township or law enforcement personnel under the Act or this Section in securing, seizing, storing, and disposing of fireworks that are in violation of the Act or this Section shall be the responsibility of all persons found guilty, responsible, or liable for the violation. In recognition that the actual costs incurred by the Township and/or law enforcement personnel will include having the personnel, equipment, and facilities necessary to store fireworks in compliance with the Act and other laws and regulations, costs to be paid shall be determined in accordance with rates and methods established by resolution of the Township Board of Trustees.

Section 2. Repealer .

All ordinances, parts of ordinances, or sections of the Charter Township of Independence Code of Ordinances in conflict with this Ordinance are repealed only to the extent necessary to give this Ordinance full force and effect.

Section 3. Severability.

Should any section, subdivision, clause, or phrase of this Ordinance be declared by the courts to be invalid, the validity of the Ordinance as a whole, or in part, shall not be affected other than the part invalidated.

Section 4. Savings.

All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing, acquired or incurred at the time this Ordinance takes effect, are saved and may be consummated according to the law in force when they were commenced.

Section 5. Effective Date.

This ordinance shall be effective upon publication in the manner prescribed by law.

Section 6. Enactment.

This Ordinance is declared to have been enacted by the Township Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Independence at a meeting called and held on the day of _________, 2019, and ordered to be given publication in the manner prescribed by law.

Ayes: Brown, Tedder, Kittle, Pallotta

Nays: None

Abstentions: None

Absent: Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie

STATE OF MICHIGAN )

) ss.

COUNTY OF OAKLAND )

I, the undersigned, the qualified and acting Township Clerk of the Charter Township of Independence, Oakland County, Michigan, do certify that the foregoing is a true and complete copy of the Ordinance adopted by the Board of Trustees of the Charter Township of Independence at a meeting held on the ____ day of _____________, 2019, the original of which is on file in my office.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

By: Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

Introduced: April 23, 2019

Published: May 1, 2019-Clarkston News

Adopted:

Effective: