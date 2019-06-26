Ind Twp Planning Comm 7-11-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
July 11, 2019
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION
Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:
PC File # 2019-009
Petitioner: Matt Kupcak
Project Name: Kupcak Kennel
PETITIONER REQUESTS USE OF THE PROPERTY AS A DOG KENNEL OPERATION PER
SECTION 8.05 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE.
Parcel # 08-07-100-020
7690 Bitterbush
Southwest corner of Bitterbush & Reese Rd
10.4 Acres
R-1R Rural Residential
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.
For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk
The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.