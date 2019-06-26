Ind Twp Planning Comm 7-11-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

July 11, 2019

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2019-009

Petitioner: Matt Kupcak

Project Name: Kupcak Kennel

PETITIONER REQUESTS USE OF THE PROPERTY AS A DOG KENNEL OPERATION PER

SECTION 8.05 OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE.

Parcel # 08-07-100-020

7690 Bitterbush

Southwest corner of Bitterbush & Reese Rd

10.4 Acres

R-1R Rural Residential

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.