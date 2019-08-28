Ind Twp Planning Comm, 9-12-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

September 12, 2019

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2019-012

Petitioner: Miller Design & Build

Project Name: Gunabalan Equestrian Facility

PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL PER SECTION 4.09(C) OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR USE OF THE PROPERTY AS AN EQUESTRIAN FACILITY.

Parcel # 08-05-200-060

East side of Ortonville Road, south of Oak Hill Road

10.75 Acres

R-1R Rural Residential

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Cari Neubeck, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.