International award

Aidan Rosser, a junior at Clarkston High School, has received the 2022 Yes I Can Award for technology from the Council for Exceptional Children.

Rosser was honored in January along with other Yes I Can recipients at the CEC Convention and Expo in Orlando, Fla.

The Yes I Can Awards celebrate the achievements of children and youth with exceptionalities, encouraging these individuals to seek their highest potential and increase public awareness of the abilities, aspirations, and personal qualities of those with disabilities.

Rosser has encountered many challenges in his life, including learning disabilities and physical therapy support. Today, he volunteers in his community, advocates for special needs rights, and speaks up for his needs and the needs of others.

“Because of the power of good people, good teachers, and good advocates, I was able to rise up,” said Rosser.

Rosser uses accommodations such as technology for reading tools, organizational support, grammar/editing applications, extended time, alternate site and staff conferencing to be successful within his curriculum.

He currently holds an office in the National Honor Society and junior class executive board, takes IB courses, and is part of the high school orchestra.

Through his challenges, Rosser has improved his communication, academic skills, and technology knowledge. These skill improvements have impacted his transition back to face-to-face learning this year.

Down the road, Rosser plans to become a criminal defense lawyer, motivated by the knowledge that a high rate of convicted individuals have undiagnosed learning disabilities.