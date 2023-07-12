ITPRS director Smith departs after 7 years

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

After seven years as the director for Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors (ITPRS), Derek Smith left in June for a similar position in Northville.

Also a former member of the township’s Safety Path Committee, Smith said in leaving, he’ll miss the people he connected with on a regular basis and wishes more could have been done to recognize all the department’s accomplishments.

“What I will miss most about the township are my staff, the other department heads, township employees, partners, and the residents,” said Smith. “All great relationships built over time. ITPRS is a very successful family of professionals who have proven, time and time again, that they are leaders in the industry who have renovated an entire park system, won program awards, individual awards, department awards, and achieved CAPRA (Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies) accreditation. It’s unfortunate that Independence Township and Clarkston do not recognize, champion, and wear ITPRS’s success like a badge of honor. I feel that is my biggest failure over the past seven years, that the community is going through growing pains and I couldn’t get our leaders to use ITPRS’s momentum to achieve more for the residents i.e. a larger senior center, a community center, an indoor field house, an ice rink, trails, and more parks.

“Over the years, the staff has grown, together. Leaving that team was the most difficult choice. Also, there are many residents I’ll miss dearly who supported us through the years that contributed to the department’s success and for that, I am forever grateful. Last but not least, I’ll miss our Senior Center and all the wonderful relationships I made.”

Smith noted that the department, which received CAPRA accreditation in 2016 and was reaccredited in 2022, is one of three in the state of Michigan to earn this distinction, with only 190 accredited nationally.

Over his tenure, ITPRS was responsible for many projects that impacted the local community: renovated ball fields at Clintonwood Park, hosting a USA national championship tournament and three state championship tournaments; renovated Bay Court Lakeview facility; millings from road projects in all park parking lots, collaboration with Road Commission for Oakland County and asphalt contractors; Brady Lodge renovations and parking lot; memorial spray park replacement at Clintonwood; SEMCOG (Southeast Michigan Council of Governments) grant for Bay Court rain gardens; Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant for Clarkston Road property; Land, Water and Conservation Fund Grant for Bay Court Park playground; new parking lot at Bay Court Park; expanded camp program to Bay Court Park; strategic plan, branding plan, and two master plans for ITPRS; applied and received approval for the Miracle League of North Oakland; Sashabaw Plains Park ongoing renovation; ongoing branding plan for township; Clintonwood Camp building renovation; mitigated Bay Court Park conversion with purchase of Parview property; paving Bay Court entrance and fitness trail; Bay Court playground upgrades; Deer Lake Beach shore line erosion project; mParks Facility Design Award, program awards, and individual awards for staff

Smith’s new job in Northville is parks and recreation director for the township, city and school district with increased salary and benefits.

Still, leaving is bittersweet.

“There are so many people I would like to thank for supporting ITPRS over the years,” said Smith. “I received so many written cards, emails, and social media support from the community; it really is overwhelming. Internally, I would like to thank former supervisors Pat Kittle and Gerry Fisher, clerks Barb Pallotta and Cari Neubeck, and treasurers Paul Brown and Rachel Loughrin. All of these individuals were sounding boards for me and never said no to any park redevelopment projects that benefited the community.

“In particular, I would like to thank Supervisor Kittle for supporting the signature park renovations. He wanted our parks to be the crown jewel of the county, so we rolled up our sleeves and went to work. I think the community owes him a great deal of gratitude for Brady Lodge, the Bay Court Park playground, everything completed at Clintonwood, and so many other things in the parks. It wasn’t always easy, he didn’t always agree, and he wasn’t always right or perfect, but in the end, I could always win him over by showing him the economic, environmental, and health benefits of parks and recreation. He truly was there to support the community through parks and recreation and not himself.”

Looking forward, Smith knows ITPRS will continue to thrive.

“I want to say thank you to Independence Township and Clarkston,” Smith said. “I honestly love the Independence Township community and what it has to offer. I did not want to leave and already miss my ITPRS family, friends, and supporters. There is so much potential in Independence Township for community growth through parks and recreation, and I’m proud of the foundation we built. The township is ripe for a municipal government-educated, forward-thinking, inspirational leader that can balance growth with the desired outcomes of the residents.

“Thank you, Independence Township. You will always be a home to me.”

PHOTO: Derek Smith (file photo: Matt Mackinder)