Jack Betts, 73

Jack C. Betts, of North Branch, formerly of Clarkston, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 in his home at the age of 73.

He was born May 25, 1948, in Goodrich, to the late Victor and Lillian (Marsh) Betts. He attended Clarkston High School and graduated in 1966.

Jack served in the United States Army for two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1968-69. He was a proud Vietnam veteran and life member of Lapeer’s VFW post 4139.

Jack was a production manager at General Motors and retired after 36 years. During the early 1980s, Jack started a successful DJ service called the JRB Sound. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed riding his Harley, enjoyed the casino and enjoyed watching his grandkids’ sporting events.

Jack leaves behind his children Toby (Jessica) Betts, Tara (Joe) Branch, and Todd Betts, grandchildren Lillian, Jack, and Evelyn Betts, Kelsey (fiancé Jacob Rhoads), Mikala, Vincent, and Vanessa Branch, and sisters Helen (late Kenneth) McClellan and Ruthann (late Gus) Firu.

He was preceded in death by Robin, his loving wife of 46 years, his parents, and his siblings Ivan, Raymond, Edgar, Ron, Joanne, Shirley, Bill, and Lee.

Memorial service is Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Clarkston, 5449 Clarkston Road, with visiting directly at the church at 10 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

