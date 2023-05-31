Jack Blaylock, 93

Jack C. Blaylock, of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford and Pontiac, passed away May 30, 2023 at 93 years of age.

He was the son of the late Galen and LaVada (née Wismer) Blaylock and graduated from Pontiac High School.

Jack was the beloved husband of the late Dolly (née Dolores Koskela) for 66 years, loving father of the late Mark (Sue) Blaylock, Nancy (Pat) Breen, and Scott (Pam) Blaylock, grandfather of Rachel, Audrey, Kevin, Andrew, Ryan, Jack, James, Pearl, and the late Mark, and great-grandfather of nine.

Preceded in death by siblings and their spouses, Galen (Lola) Blaylock, Bill (Dottie) Blaylock, and Barbara (Donald) Davidson.

Jack retired from General Motors Truck and Bus after 25 years of service. He cherished his 70 years of love and 66 years of marriage with his wife Dolly. Jack had a great passion for music, depth of knowledge from his era, and played three instruments.

Jack often spoke of his fond memories of spending his boyhood summers at the family farm in Twining, Mich.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 7 at noon at Coats Funeral Home, Clarkston. Family will receive friends Wednesday 11 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or Michigan Animal Rescue League, 790 Featherstone, Pontiac MI 48342.

Online guestbook coatsfuneralhome.com.