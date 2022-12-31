James Lee, 80

James Edward Lee passed away peacefully at home December 29, 2022 at the age of 80 while surrounded by family.

He was born May 8, 1942.

James married Carolyn, his high-school sweetheart, in 1961. Jim was a devoted father and grandfather to Heather (Lee) Ekstrom and their sons Samuel, Isaac, Elijah, and Jared and Ethan (Tara) Lee and their children Olivia, Jackson, and Adam. Grandpa Lee was always eager to play a game of pool with the grandkids and often prevailed.

Jim and Carolyn graduated from Cooley High School in Detroit in 1960 and helped plan the Cooley Class of ’60 reunions. This allowed them to maintain many lifelong friendships.

Throughout his career in the automotive industry, Jim served in many roles at Ford Motor Company, American Motors Company, Chrysler and ultimately at General Motors.

In 1978, Jim designed and built the family home in Davisburg. He incorporated the open-concept design which maximized the beautiful, wooded views of nature on their 15 acres. Jim loved walking throughout the property with his treasured dog and companion, Trapper.

Jim earned his undergraduate degree from Wayne State University, his master’s degree from Central Michigan University, and Doctor of Bible Studies from Colorado Theological Seminary.

Jim and Carolyn were lifelong members of Covenant Baptist Church in West Bloomfield. Jim was a faithful teacher of God’s Word for the Pathfinders Class for 28 years at Covenant. Jim spent his retirement years studying scripture and passionately teaching, preaching, and evangelizing at every opportunity.

