Jan Dunlop, 88

DUNLOP

Jan Dunlop, age 88, passed away peacefully at home at on Jan. 9, 2024, in National City, Mich., with her family by her side.

Jan was born in Piggot, Ark., on Jan. 28, 1935, to the late Leslie Gossett and Eva Hoggard.

She spent most of her childhood in Arkansas before the family moved to Ferndale in 1950. Jan was a graduate of Hazel Park High School.

Following high school, she worked secretarial jobs. Later in life, she became self-employed and worked with her friend Karen hanging wallpaper for several years.

On March 30, 1963, Jan married the love of her life, John Dunlop. The two moved to Clarkston in 1971, and made the area their home of almost 50 years. Jan and John spent 45 years together happily married before John’s passing in 2008.

Some of Jan’s favorite hobbies consisted of golfing, bowling, camping with family and friends, going on casino trips with her husband, and making fondue which went on to become a Dunlop Christmas Eve tradition! She also dedicated her time to Independence Eagles 4-H Club, as she led and mentored several children throughout the program.

Jan was a very fun and loving woman, and she will be missed dearly.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Alyson (Robert Duncan) Dunlop of National City, grandchildren Jonathan Duncan of Burlington, Ont., and Kayla (Andrew) Tinsley of Hamilton, Ont., great-granddaughter Sloane Tinsley of Hamilton, Ont., and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jan is preceded in death by her husband John Dunlop, sisters Mary Anderson and June Zeiter, and her brother Tom Gossett.

Per Jan’s wishes, cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest next to her husband John at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. A celebration of life will be held on July 25 at Shippy Park in Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial contributions in Jan’s name to the Pet Food Pantry at your local animal shelter or the National Alzheimer’s Association.

Online guestbook bureshfuneralhomes.com.