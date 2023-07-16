Jay Stump, 73

Jay R. Stump, of Clarkston, formerly of Pontiac, passed away at home on July 16, 2023 after a lengthy battle with Guillain Barre Syndrome at the age of 73.

Jay was born October 4, 1949 to John and Bina Stump.

Preceded in death by his wife Joann, his parents, his daughter Kelli, son-in-law Scott, and grandson Kyle.

Father of Kimberly Lemons (Jimmie Reid) and Jay R. Stump Jr., grandpa of Megan (Andrew) Hill, Erika (Ben) Hackney, Christine James, Mitchell Lemons, Ashlee Lemons (Conner Henry), and Aidan Cimini, great-grandpa of Ethan Kyle, William Brice, Hunter James-Robert, Jaxson Scott-Randall, Oaklee Chance, and Juliette Louise, brother of Jon (Stephanie) Stump and Jan (late Larry) Hiltz, and special friend of Cathy and Gary Bonten.

Jay retired from General Motors Pontiac plant after 30 years as a tool and die maker. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all things NASCAR. He will be remembered as an entertaining storyteller who could share a true story with style and a tall tale with absolute believability.

Cremation services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of your choice.

