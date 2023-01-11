Jean Jackson, 95

Jean Jackson, of Trenton, passed away January 7, 2023 at the age of 95.

Born in Zanesville, Ohio on December 5, 1927 to Beryl and Carrie Edwards.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert and her daughter Joy (Don) Wickline.

Mother of Ed (Lynda) Jackson and Jill (Martin) Chaffee, grandmother of Mike and Sherry Wickline, Branden and Krista (Matt) Jackson, Carrie (Jorge), and Andrew (Danette) Chaffee, great-grandmother of Hope, Lexie (Austin), Chris, Alex (Andrea), Finnegan, and Juniper. Jean cherished spending time with her family and spoiling them with her generous heart and renowned cookies.

Jean graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business.

Jean was an active member of her church for over 50 years and a longtime member of her United Methodist Women’s group where she regularly volunteered.

She had a passion for traveling around the world and visited six continents and countless countries with her friends and family. She also had a lifelong love of playing card games and was known as the opponent to beat.

She will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 21 at 4 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church in Trenton with a visitation from 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s name may be made to Faith United Methodist Church UMW or to Heifer International.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.