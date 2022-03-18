Jimmie Cooper, 88

Jimmie D. “JD” Cooper, of Clarkston, passed away at home on March 15, 2022 at the age of 88.

JD was born in Eupora, Miss., on July 1, 1933, the son of Joseph and Lillie (Weaver) Cooper.

He married the love of his life Freida Mae Wooley on December 10, 1955 in Flint. Sadly, she passed away on June 30, 2021.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors after 38 years of faithful service.

JD was a true family man and would go to the ends of the earth to meet the needs of his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Freida. Also preceded by his parents and siblings Bob, Jessie and Nell.

Loving father of Brian (late Kristi) Cooper, Mike (Lurrie) Cooper, and Jeff (Lelia) Cooper, and proud grandpa of Jeremy, Jonathan, Adam, Jade, Jameson, Chloe, Tricia, and Kandice. Also survived by many great-grandchildren, his siblings Kenneth (Barbara) Cooper, Riley (Mary) Cooper, Rod (Myrtle) Cooper, and Alice (the late Jim) Coburn, and many nieces and nephews.

Private family services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice in JD’s name.

Online guestbook wintfunerahome.com.