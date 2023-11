The Jingle & Mingle event was held on Nov. 4 at the home of Tyler Sajan and Angel Staugaard, raising almost $82,000 for Clarkston SCAMP.

Clarkston SCAMP is a five-week summer day program developed and designed for children and young adults with special needs covering a wide variety of both emotional and physical diagnoses.

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: The hosts of the night’s events, Tyler Sajan and Angel Staugaard. See more photos on page 8 of this week’s print edition. Photo: SW Photography